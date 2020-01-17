Howden Clough hold nerve to secure penalty shoot out success over YMCA

Howden Clough progressed to the West Yorkshire League Cup third round last Saturday following a penalty shoot out win over Huddersfield YMCA.

Clough were twice pegged back after taking the lead as the tie ended 2-2 after normal time but the home side held their nerve to win 5-3 on penalties.

Andrew Griffiths gave Clough a 10th minute lead only for YM to equalise before half-time through Matthew Kilner.

Griffiths added his second goal after 65 minutes as Clough regained the lead but the nip and tuck contest continued and Kilner grabbed his second just three minutes from full-time to send the tie to penalties.

Clough secured their passage into the third round, where they face a trip to Glasshoughton Rock, with a date to be confirmed.

Hartshead could yet mount a promotion challenge from Division One as they moved up to seventh place following a 4-0 win away to Featherstone Colliery and have games in hand on the majority of sides above them in the standings.

Andrew Wood fired a brace, with Nathan Foster and Stuart McCallum also on target as Hartshead earned an eighth win of the season.

Wyke Wanderers moved out of the relegation zone and up to 13th place after goals from Ashley Andrews and Jack Ryan-Wakeling secured a 2-0 home win over East End Park.

Howden Clough Reserves suffered a 6-0 defeat away to Sherburn White Rose Reserves in Alliance Division Two as Kyle McDonald struck four times, while Rawson Kersley and Alex Booth also scored before the latter was then sent off as the home side finished with 10 men.

n Hanging Heaton bowed out of the Wakefield League Premier Division Cup as they went down 5-3 at home to Fieldhead Hospital.

Matthew Armstrong bagged a brace for Hanging Heaton, who also had Craig Bentley on target, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them bowing out.

Howden Clough’s Division One promotion hopes were handed a set back as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to rivals West End Terriers.

The win allowed West End to jump above Clough into second place and they have now won all seven matches and trail leaders Ambience by a point with a game in hand.

Clough are back in third, level on 21 points with West End, but they have played four games more.

Thornhill United progressed to the Division Two League Cup semi-finals thanks to a 3-0 derby victory at neighbours Overthorpe Sports.

Ryan Laffey bagged a brace for a Thornhill side who are just three points off the top as they chase a double, with Luke Teece also on target to see them into the last four.