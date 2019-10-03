Howden Clough make West Yorkshire League Cup progress after shoot-out win

Howden Clough made progress in the West Yorkshire League Cup last Saturday thanks to a penalty shoot out win over Altofts.

Nathan Hallas netted for Clough but the sides were level 1-1 after 90 minutes in a game which saw Dan Bramham produce a man-of-the-match performance for Clough.

The home side may have only won one of their opening eight games in Division Two but held their nerve to edge the penalty shoot out 5-4, which could go a long way to boosting their confidence.

Clough are the only local side definitely through to the next round after Hartshead were knocked out after suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Salts.

Benjamin Smith was on target for Hartshead but goals from Lewis Morgan and Jermaine Ramsden saw Salts to victory.

Hartshead lie seventh in the Division One table but with games in hand on all the sides above them after winning five of their opening seven matches.

They are in West Riding County Challenge Cup action on Saturday when they host Colne United.

Wyke Wanderers’ home clash against Brighouse Sports Old Boys was postponed last week, while new Division Two leaders Overthorpe Sports will aim to join Howden Clough in the next round when they entertain Kirk Deighton Rangers on Saturday.

Overthorpe moved above Brighouse and are a point clear at the top of Division Two following a 2-1 win over Ripon City, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Ripon started the day level on 16 points with Overthorpe but despite Gareth Barber scoring for the visitors, it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as Overthorpe moved a point clear at the top.

Harry Tingle scored after just two minutes of Howden Clough Reserves’ West Yorkshire League Trophy tie away to Altofts Reserves but it wasn’t enough to prevent them losing 4-1.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves are third-bottom in Alliance Division Two after slipping to a 4-3 defeat away to Old Centralians Reserves.

Ashley Andrews bagged a brace for the visitors, who also had Waqas Iqbal on target in their narrow loss.