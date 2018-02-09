In-form Crackenedge march into WR County Trophy quarter-final

Crackenedge booked their place in the West Riding County Challenge Trophy quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves last Saturday.

Crackenedge have not played a Wakefield League Premier Division game since November 18 and their last three fixtures have all been in the County Trophy.

They defeated Mount St Mary’s 5-2 on December 2 and Robin Hood Athletic 6-3 on January 13 and are now through to the last eight following another impressive home win.

Crackenedge will now face either Honley or Ealandians Reserves in the quarter-final at St John Fisher School on March 3.

Courtney March bagged four goals as AFC Heckmondwike progressed to the Wakefield League Division Two Cup second round with a 5-1 win away to Dewsbury Westside.

Simon Moore bagged the other goal for Heckmondwike, who face FC Thornes in the next round.

Thornhill United missed the chance to reach the semi-finals when they lost 4-1 away to AFC Shelf, who had Samuel Auty (two), Rhys Bruce and Ben Laycock on target.

Fox and Hounds moved to within two points of Wakefield League Division One leaders Durkar thanks to an impressive 6-2 win away to Fieldhead Hospital.

Lee Brook, Patrick Davies, Conor Gissing, Alex Shaw, Jamie Baulk and Thomas Ramsden were the goal scorers as Fox and Hounds picked up a ninth win of the season, which moves them up to second place.

Overthorpe Sports moved out of the Division Two relegation zone after they picked up only their third win of the season, overcoming FC Thornes 5-2.

The win was enough to move Overthorpe above Crofton Sports into third-bottom and they also have five games in hand on their fellow strugglers.

Norristhorpe slipped to third place in Division Three as they were held to a 3-3 draw away to Ealandians Thirds, dropping two crucial points in their quest for promotion.

Batelians moved up to eighth place in Division Five, with 18 points from 11 games, after they earned an impressive 8-0 win away to Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves.

Scott Milloy bagged a brace, while Jak Murphy, Michael Royce, Razeb Raja, Jamie Sands and Jordan Ripley were also among their goal scorers.

West End Park slipped to third place as their impressive form from the start of the season seems to have vanished.

They suffered an 11-0 defeat away to Tyersal Reserves, as Chris Gibbons hit four goals, Jake Stott bagged a hat-trick, while Timmy McLaughlin (two), James McLaughlin and Ady Lowther were also on target.