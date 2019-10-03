Kilner fires brace in Lower Hopton’s first win of season

Lower Hopton picked up their first points of the season last Saturday as they moved off the foot of the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division with a 3-0 win away to Steeton Reserves.

Hopton led 2-0 at half-time as Matty Kilner put them ahead before adding his second goal when spotting the Steeton goalkeeper off his line and lobbed him with a spectacular effort from inside his own half.

Toby Standring completed Hopton’s win with a 65th minute goal.

Dewsbury Rangers moved up to third place in the Championship, with seven points from their opening three matches, after defeating Beeston Juniors OB 3-1.

Rob Smith gave Rangers a 1-0 interval lead before substitute Louis Morton doubled the advantage on the hour mark, with Joe Woodhouse netting their third 15 minutes from full-time.

Norristhorpe are top of Division Two with nine points from four games, following a 3-2 win away to Sandal Wanderers.

Littletown Reserves secured a 2-1 derby triumph over Norristhorpe Reserves and they are top of Division Three with maximum points after three games.

Tom Simpson and James Blane scored either side of half-time to put Littletown 2-0 up before Norristhorpe pulled a goal back when Tom Boocock put a defender under pressure and he put the ball into his own net, with defeat leaving them sixth in the table with four points from three games.

Batelians played out an entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Thornesians Reserves in Division Four.

Batelians led 1-0 when Sam Hetherington dribbled past a defender and fired home only for Thornesians to draw level with a looping header over the goalkeeper.

Tom Wigglesworth, Hetherington and Jamie Sands all went close for Batelians before goalkeeper Jody Wainwright made two saves only for the ball to squirm out of his grasp for an attacker to score at the third attempt to put Thornesians 2-1 up at half-time.

Wainwright made another excellent save when he tipped a shot onto the crossbar but Thornesians scored from the rebound.

Sands won a penalty for Batelians, which Michael Smith converted to make it 3-2.

Thornesians grabbed a fourth goal but Batelians again hit back when substitute Lee Kaye was tripped in the area and another replacement, James Byrne, slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom corner.

Batelians grabbed a share of the spoils when Smith’s mis-hit shot struck the knee of Chris Goodair and went into the net.

West End Park maintained their 100 per cent start in Division Five as they picked up a fourth straight win, defeating Thornesians Thirds 5-2.

Kyle Kershaw led the way with a hat-trick, while Lyndon Wells and Loz Balmforth were also on target for the in-form visitors.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s picked up their first win of the season, defeating Farnley Sports Reserves 4-3 despite Bobby Best (two) and man-of-the-match Lucas Hayward netting for the home side.