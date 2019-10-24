Lewellyn brace helps Championship leaders Dewsbury Rangers seal impressive victory

Dewsbury Rangers lead the way in the Yorkshire Amateur League Championship following their 3-1 win over bottom side Ealandians Reserves last Saturday.

Rangers are a point clear of four sides level in second place after they earned a third win from their opening five matches.

Arista Llewellyn scored in the 25th minute and then sealed victory with his second goal in injury time, after Aaron Wroe had scored after 70 minutes.

Rangers moved top with 10 points out of a possible 15 as they jumped above previous leaders Colton Athletic.

Norristhorpe Reserves moved up to second place in Division Three after edging a seven goal thriller with Savile United.

Norristhorpe made a fast start as Jonny Austwick’s cross was slotted home by Jake Reid.

Tom Boocock forced an excellent save from the Savile goalkeeper before United broke and a fine finish from the edge of the area saw them equalise.

Boocock headed home soon after as Norristhorpe led 2-1 at half-time.

Norristhorpe went close on several occasions before Jack Holden added their third goal.

Another well executed finish made it 3-2 before Norristhorpe substitute Brad Wild hit both posts with further shots.

Mikey Payne was scythed down in the area and Boocock stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Payne then conceded a free-kick which led to Savile pulling a third goal back but they ran out of time as Norristhorpe held on, with Zach Wood their man-of-the-match.

Victory saw Norristhorpe close the gap on leaders Littletown Reserves to two points after they suffered a first defeat of the season, going down 3-1 at home to Shire Academicals Thirds.

Batelians slipped to a 4-1 defeat at home to Colton Athletic Reserves in Division Four.

Tom Wiggleworth slotted home the Batelians goal after Jamie Baulk’s initial shot landed at his feet inside the area.

Micheal Royce’s low shot was well saved, with the goalkeeper producing another terrific stop to deny Michael Smith’s second half effort but Colton ran out deserved victors as second-bottom Batelians still seek a first win of the season.

West End Park extended their winning run to six matches and they are six points clear at the top of Division Five following a 3-2 success over Leeds City Fourths.

Kyle Kershaw bagged a brace for West End, with 49 year old Jonny Asquith on target with a cracking goal.

Thornhill United are top of Wakefield League Division Two after they defeated local rivals Overthorpe Sports 4-3 to seal a sixth straight win.