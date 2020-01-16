Lightowler leads way with four timer as Littletown put Drighlington to sword

Scott Lightowler scored four goals as Littletown defeated Drighlington
Littletown consolidated second place in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division after an 11-0 demolition of Drighlington last Saturday.

Victory leaves Littletown nine points behind 100 per cent league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors with a game in hand, while they are now six ahead of third placed Stanley.

Adam Williams had a terrific game, scoring once and assisting six further goals as Scott Lightowler hit a four timer, Tom Ramsden a brace, with Tim Clarke, Matt Bolton, Macauley Parkinson and Reiss Brook also on target.

Lower Hopton continue to battle but remain bottom with one win from 11 games after they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Leeds Medics and Dentists, with the turning point seeing them miss a penalty which would have reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Dewsbury Rangers dropped to sixth place in the Championship following a 3-1 defeat at home to Leeds Medics and Dentists Reserves, despite them taking an early lead through a Rob Smith goal.

Norristhorpe lead the way in Division Two, two points clear of Middleton having played a game more, following a 5-1 win away to Horsforth St Margarets.

Dean Mountain bagged a brace, with James Collinson, Andy Taft and Matt Taylor also on target for Norristhorpe.

Littletown Reserves earned a ninth win from 10 games and are eight points clear at the top of Division Three after overcoming improving Savile United 3-0.

After a goalless first half, Littletown netted twice soon after the break through Broadbent and James Blane.

James Goodall then received a pass inside his own half and weaved his way through the Savile defence before slotting the ball home for a fabulous goal to seal victory.

Norristhorpe Reserves are up to third place following a 10-3 thrashing of Shire Academics III which saw Edward Ferns net five times.

Brad Wild hit a brace, with Adam Jordan, Callum Wheatley and Scott Jackson the other scorers.

The bottom two sides in Division Four couldn’t be separated as Batelians and North Leeds fought out a 1-1 draw in a game which saw both create numerous chances.

Batelians led when a great crossfield ball from Jak Murphy to Michael Royce saw him beat a defender and the out rushing goalkeeper to slot home but it wasn’t enough to earn them a second win of the season as North Leeds hit back to equalise.

Batelians remain two points clear of bottom side North Leeds with a game in hand, while they are two behind Thornesians Reserves having played two games fewer.

West End Park are 14 points clear at the top of Division Five after securing a 10th win from 11 games as they produced an excellent display to defeat second placed Huddersfield Amateurs 2-1 away from home.

West End took advantage of the wind in the first half to lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Lyndon Wells and Mylo Hooley and held on for victory after Ammers pulled a goal back.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s had Ben Smith and Jack Smith (two) among the scorers as they drew 4-4 away to Old Centralians Academics.