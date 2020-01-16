Lightowler leads way with four timer as Littletown put Drighlington to sword

Littletown consolidated second place in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division after an 11-0 demolition of Drighlington last Saturday.

Victory leaves Littletown nine points behind 100 per cent league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors with a game in hand, while they are now six ahead of third placed Stanley.

Adam Williams had a terrific game, scoring once and assisting six further goals as Scott Lightowler hit a four timer, Tom Ramsden a brace, with Tim Clarke, Matt Bolton, Macauley Parkinson and Reiss Brook also on target.

Lower Hopton continue to battle but remain bottom with one win from 11 games after they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Leeds Medics and Dentists, with the turning point seeing them miss a penalty which would have reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Dewsbury Rangers dropped to sixth place in the Championship following a 3-1 defeat at home to Leeds Medics and Dentists Reserves, despite them taking an early lead through a Rob Smith goal.

Norristhorpe lead the way in Division Two, two points clear of Middleton having played a game more, following a 5-1 win away to Horsforth St Margarets.

Dean Mountain bagged a brace, with James Collinson, Andy Taft and Matt Taylor also on target for Norristhorpe.

Littletown Reserves earned a ninth win from 10 games and are eight points clear at the top of Division Three after overcoming improving Savile United 3-0.

After a goalless first half, Littletown netted twice soon after the break through Broadbent and James Blane.

James Goodall then received a pass inside his own half and weaved his way through the Savile defence before slotting the ball home for a fabulous goal to seal victory.

Norristhorpe Reserves are up to third place following a 10-3 thrashing of Shire Academics III which saw Edward Ferns net five times.

Brad Wild hit a brace, with Adam Jordan, Callum Wheatley and Scott Jackson the other scorers.

The bottom two sides in Division Four couldn’t be separated as Batelians and North Leeds fought out a 1-1 draw in a game which saw both create numerous chances.

Batelians led when a great crossfield ball from Jak Murphy to Michael Royce saw him beat a defender and the out rushing goalkeeper to slot home but it wasn’t enough to earn them a second win of the season as North Leeds hit back to equalise.

Batelians remain two points clear of bottom side North Leeds with a game in hand, while they are two behind Thornesians Reserves having played two games fewer.

West End Park are 14 points clear at the top of Division Five after securing a 10th win from 11 games as they produced an excellent display to defeat second placed Huddersfield Amateurs 2-1 away from home.

West End took advantage of the wind in the first half to lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Lyndon Wells and Mylo Hooley and held on for victory after Ammers pulled a goal back.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s had Ben Smith and Jack Smith (two) among the scorers as they drew 4-4 away to Old Centralians Academics.