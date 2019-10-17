Littletown earn Marflitt Trophy progress with hard-fought win

Littletown ground out a hard-fought 3-0 over Drighlington to reach the third round of the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Terry Marflitt Trophy last Saturday.

Littletown put the home side under early pressure and having seen a shot well saved by the goalkeeper, the fast start paid off with the opening goal, which helped calm their nerves.

With Littletown having no substitutes, injuries saw the visitors reduced to 10 men, although a player later returned to help them back to a full compliment.

It was a scrappy performance but Littletown bounced back with victory as man-of-the-match Scott Lightowler bagged a brace, with Lewis Boddy grabbing the other goal.

Littletown are one of three sides level on 15 points in the Supreme Division, nine behind leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors, and they are in Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup action this week when they face Drighlington Reserves in the first round.

Norristhorpe bowed out of the Hancock Cup in the first round as a brilliant performance by visitors Beeston Old Boys saw them earn a 2-0 victory with Dwayne Lloyd scoring both goals.

Old Batelians and West End Park are safely through to the Hodgson Cup second round.

Batelians overcame Morley Town thirds 2-0, while West End Park continued their impressive run by knocking Littletown Reserves out.

Razeb Raja put Batelians ahead when he headed home a decent cross from Craig White.

Michael Smith doubled the lead when he made a good run from inside his own half and slotted past the onrushing goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

Both sides continued to create chances, with Morley going close but was unable to beat the in-form Batelians goalkeeper.

West End have won their opening five games to lead Division Five and they battled out a 1-1 against unbeaten Division Three leaders Littletown Reserves at Beck Lane.

West End held their nerve to win the penalty shoot-out 4-2 and progress to the next round.

Savile United bowed out of the Hodgson Cup, losing 7-2 away to Colton Athletic Reserves.

Colton led 3-1 at half-time and had Nyasha Malaba in fine form as he bagged a hat-trick.

Phil Woofitt, Dave Melnyczuk, Tom Whelan and an Albi Mandande penalty also scored to secure Colton’s passage to next round.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s were involved in a high scoring game against third division side Shire Academics Thirds before eventually bowing out 5-3.

Rangers performed well against their higher ranked opponents but they were 2-1 down at the interval, with Ben Smith’s 26th minute goal helping them stay in contention.

Rangers continued to battle after the break and forced Shire to concede an own goal but the visitors were proving a little too strong and scored three more goals.

Josh Wetherill led the way for Shire and proved the difference between the sides as he scored four times, while Danny Waite was also on target to help the visitors progress.

Rangers kept battling until the end and they were rewarded with a third consolation goal through Michael Hill in the 90th minute.