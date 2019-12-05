Littletown maintain fine form after excellent first half effort

Littletown consolidated second place in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division thanks to a 4-1 win over Steeton Reserves at Beck Lane last Saturday.

Victory leaves Littletown six points adrift of 100 per cent league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors OB with both sides having played 10 matches, while they are now six points ahead of third placed Stanley United.

All the goals came in the first half before Littletown closed out an eighth win although it proved a poor second half.

The home side raced into a 3-0 lead before Steeton pulled a goal back after 35 minutes although Littletown went on to make it 4-1 before the break.

Matty Bugg continued his recent form with a brace, while Adam Williams struck with a shot from 25 yards out, with leading scorer Scott Lightowler adding to his tally.

Much of the local football programme was again decimated as freezing temperatures on already saturated fields left many unplayable, while some games were moved to 3G and 4G facilities.

Lower Hopton suffered a 5-0 defeat away to Athletico, who moved up to eighth place in the Supreme Division.

The young Lower Hopton team were not really able to test Athletico despite showing some neat touches and defeat leaves them second-bottom, just two points above Leeds Medics and Dentists.

Athletico held a narrow 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Abid Khan’s goal.

Khan doubled his tally after the break, while further goals from Moussa Fouzri Moussa, Tawood Ahmed and Anil Singh secured Athletico’s win.

Old Batelians suffered a 6-1 defeat to St Bedes Reserves, in another match which was switched to a 3G pitch.

Micheal Smith scored Batelians consolation goal as St Bedes secured victory through a Trinity Brown brace and further strikes by Liam Williams, Andy Cousen, Garry Padgett and Kazam Shah.

Hartshead slipped to a 4-1 defeat away to West Yorkshire Division One high fliers Campion.

Calvin Clavecillas and Jordan Hagyard bagged a brace apiece for Campion, who are third in the table and now just four points off leaders Shelley.

Wyke Wanderers lie second-bottom in the first division and they suffered an upset in the West Yorkshire League Cup, bowing out 5-2 at home to second division opponents Brighouse Sports Old Boys.

Joshua Hainsworth and Jack Ryan-Wakeling netted for Wyke but Brighouse sent them crashing out thanks to goals from Hassan Ali, Jake Broadbent, Luke Crenswick, Matthew Whiteley and Sam Durkin.

Division Two leaders Overthorpe Sports Club slipped to a second straight defeat as they went down 2-1 at home to Leeds Modernians.

Steve Allan struck after 28 and 36 minutes to ensure his side left with all three points and although Overthorpe remain six points clear at the top, they have now played three games more than nearest challengers Altofts.

Hanging Heaton slipped to a 4-1 defeat at Fieldhead Hospital in a Wakefield League Premier Division game which was switched to Thornhill Sports Club.

Defeat leaves Hanging Heaton joint bottom of the table with Snydale Athletic, as both sides have three points from five games.

Howden Clough are up to third place in Division One following a 6-4 victory over Rocking Horse.

Lee Watson scored after 15 and 30 minutes as Rocking Horse made a bright start but they saw Luke Howell receive two yellow cards in the space of seven second half minutes as they were reduced to 10 men.

Clough managed to secure a fifth win in nine outings thanks to a Reece Scholes hat-trick plus further goals from Warren Carr, Shane Thonrton and Joe Loveday.

Division Two leaders Thornhill United saw their seven match winning run came to an end as they were beaten 8-1 away to Last Orders.