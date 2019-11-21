Littletown overcome Morley Town to book place in Wheatley Cup semi

Littletown booked their place in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win at Morley Town.

Littletown have contested the last three Wheatley Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018, before losing to Gildersome Spurs in last season’s final at Ossett Town.

They can now look forward to another semi-final appearance in the new year after overcoming battling Morley last Saturday.

The Beck Lane side only led 1-0 at half-time following a superb goal from man-of-the-match Matty Bugg.

Substitute Riess Brook came off the bench to replace James Blane and he doubled the advantage.

Leading goal scorer Scott Lightowler returned after several weeks on the sidelines and he replaced Tim Clark before grabbing the third goal to see Littletown safely into the last four.

Hartshead booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-2 win at Lower Hopton.

West Yorkshire League Division One side Hartshead dominated the early stages, with Hopton goalkeeper Jeremy Travers saving one effort to keep it goalless.

Hartshead took the lead when Travers was left stranded on his line as Andrew Wood headed home.

Hopton responded well with Rounding and Ben Wilson getting behind the Hartshead defence.

Good play between Wilson, Adam Brown and Thomas Ritcher got Hopton into the area.

Ritcher was brought down in the area and Brown stepped up to slot home the resulting penalty and level matters.

Hopton went ahead when Brown sent Michael Rigby in on goal to slot past the out rushing goalkeeper.

Hopton created two further glorious chances but Oliver Rounding rushed his effort from a good position before Wilson was denied by a great save from the Hartshead goalkeeper.

Just before half-time, a ball over the top was chased by Wood, who collided with Travers and the ball broke for Jack Rodgerson to slot home and make it 2-2.

Hartshead took a grip on the game after the break but were denied for a time by solid Hopton defence until they were awarded a penalty for a foul just inside the area.

Travers saved the spot kick but Rodgerson reacted quickest to slot the rebound home.

Hartshead hit the post and crossbar before grabbing the decisive fourth goal as Hopton pressed for an equaliser and Blake Maude scored with a good finish from the edge of the area.

Hopton had given their all in a cracking cup tie but it was Hartshead who progressed to the quarter-finals, where they face a home tie against Tingley Athletic Reserves on December 21.

Tingley Athletic first team saw their first round clash with Wyke Wanderers postponed and the tie will now take place on December 21, with the winners facing Hanging Heaton in the quarter-finals.

Woodkirk Valley were awarded a walkover win in their home game against Drighlington and they will make the short trip to cup holders Gildersome Spurs in the quarter-finals, with the tie taking place at Bruntcliffe High School on December 21.