Littletown suffer shoot out defeat in curtain raiser

Littletown suffered a penalty shoot out defeat against Horbury Town in the annual charity game between the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup winners and the Wakefield District Cyril Craven Challenge Cup winners last Wednesday.

The traditional curtain raiser to the new season saw the sides play out a 2-2 draw at Hall Green United after Littletown grabbed a late equaliser.

However, Horbury held their nerve to win the shoot out.

Littletown had qualified for the fixture after beating Hartshead 1-0 in last season’s Wheatley Cup final, while Horbury had triumphed 2-1 against Hall Green to lift the Cyril Craven Cup.

The competing clubs chose the Autism Society and Reverse Rett as their charities to benefit from the match, which saw £200 raised from gate receipts, while both the Wakefield & District FA and Heavy Woollen FA have matched this figure with a donation, meaning that each charity will receive £300.

Littletown now turn their attentions to the new West Riding County Amateur League season, which kicks off on Saturday.

The league will be competing with just one division this season and Littletown begin their campaign at home to AFC Bingley before a trip to Golcar United next Wednesday.

Lower Hopton begin at home to TVR United on Saturday before making the return trip on Wednesday.