Littletown survive big scare to reach Wheatley Cup semi-finals

Littletown overcame a huge scare as they edged past Woodkirk Valley 6-5 to reach the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-finals last Saturday.

Last season’s beaten finalists Littletown trailed 4-3 at half-time before overcoming their lower ranked Yorkshire Amateur League opponents.

A brace apiece from James Tesseyman and Luke Henshaw together with a Josh Parry strike had given Woodkirk hopes of pulling off an upset and Littletown were thankful to two goals apiece from George Porter and Dave Bordman, plus further strikes by Luke Griffiths and Adam Jordan for progressing.

Overthorpe bowed out after losing 4-1 on penalties to Morley Town after another cracking quarter--final tie.

The sides were level 3-3 after 90 minutes as Ashley Hill, Kristian Angus plus an own goal made up the Overthorpe tally, while Matthew Palmer, Jonathan Wilmhurst and Tyan Hartley replied to take the tie to penalties.

Marc Haley, Lee Kioseff, Rob Gumbley and Matt Parker were the successful Morley penalty takers to ensure the Yorkshire Amateur League have representatives in the last four.

Hartshead came from a goal down to beat Morley United 3-1.

Will Johnson gave United an 18th minute lead but Hartshead equalised before half-time and the West Yorkshire League Premier Division side scored twice after the break to see them into the last four.

Wyke Wanderers make up the semi-finalists after they also came from a goal down to beat Drighlington 4-1.

Sam Thorpe gave Drighlington the lead and they missed a great chance to go 2-0 up before Wyke hit back to equalise and then went ahead before half-time.

Two unanswered second half goals were enough to see Wyke through as Ryan Clay, Matt Conway, Joe Entwhistle and Karl Fawcett were the goal scorers.

n Lower Hopton earned a superb 1-1 draw away to West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division high fliers Golcar United.

The point wasn’t enough to lift Hopton out of the bottom two but Andy Salem’s goal was enough to dent Golcar’s title hopes, as they scored through Callum Meade.

Hunsworth remain second-bottom in Division One after they fought out a goalless draw against West Horton.