Littletown target cup double after beating Hopton to reach second final

Littletown will bid to end the season on a high as they face two cup finals in three days.

The Beck Laners defeated Lower Hopton 4-1 in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup semi-final last Wednesday and will now face Route One Rovers in the final at Liversedge on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

Claudio Corriello, Tristain Innes, Lee Ryan and Micheal Halessellasie were the Littletown goal scorers, with Liam Royle replying for Hopton.

Admission to the final is free and the league are producing a souvenir programme with donations going to the Bradford Burns Unit in memory of Robert (Bob) Wedgeworth who was the League President and one of the 56 people tragically killed in the Valley Parade Fire in 1985.

Littletown defeated Route One 5-0 last Saturday with goals from Matthew Addy, Halessellasie, Matthew Schofield, Innes and Dhameer Skinner.

That result confirmed Littletown as Premier Division runners-up after Golcar United clinched the league title with a 3-2 win at Ryburn United.

Littletown’s quest for the double starts on Thursday when they meet Gildersome Spurs in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup final at Ossett United (7.30pm).

Crackenedge were edged out 2-1 by Wortley in the West Riding County FA Trophy final at Fleet Lane last Wednesday but have the chance to complete a Wakefield League treble on Monday when they meet West End Terriers in the Jim Callaghan Cup final at Hall Green United (kick off 2pm).

Crackenedge completed the Premier Division season with a perfect 16 wins from 16 matches after defeating Beechwood Santos 6-1 last Saturday.

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title will be decided on the final day of the season with the top two sides separated by goal difference.

Leaders Linthwaite meet Deighton WMC on Sunday, while Mirfield Town host bottom side Cock of the North.

Walkers Hounds blew the chance to finish third after losing 5-1 to Wellington Westgate.

Championship winners Mount Pleasant wrapped up their season with a 4-1 over Overthorpe Sports Club thanks to top scorer Abdullah Mayet’s hat-trick plus a strike for Shakeel Pandor. Jack Angus replied for Overthorpe.