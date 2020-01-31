Littletown throw title race open after inflicting first defeat on leaders Celtic

Littletown threw the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division title race wide open as they ended the 100 per cent record of leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors.

Littletown ran out 2-1 winners in the top of the table clash at Beck Lane last Saturday and have closed the gap on Celtic to three points with both sides having now played 14 matches.

Farsley took an early lead through Danny Lyon but Matt Bugg levelled matters before Rob Mallendar netted to put Littletown 2-1 in front.

Goalkeeper Adam Williams made two superb saves to preserve Littletown’s lead as they held on for victory despite there being seven minutes of injury time.

Lower Hopton remain bottom after suffering a 4-2 defeat at home to Calverley United, who moved up to fourth place.

Hopton produced a spirited first half display and led twice through Liam Fox and Connor Langford but Matty Wilson netted all four goals to seal Calverley’s win.

Division Two leaders Norristhorpe suffered a 4-2 defeat away to North Leeds, who had Tyler Bussue in hat-trick form, with Jamil Walker netting the other.

Norristhorpe remain top but Middleton Park and Morley Town Reserves are just two points behind and both have games in hand

Littletown Reserves earned an 11th win from 12 matches and are 11 points clear at the top of Division Three after James Blane scored a penalty, with Austin Broadbent and James Goodall also on target in a 3-0 win over Woodkirk Valley Reserves.

Savile United moved up to fourth place following a 3-0 win at home to Tingley Athletic in which Adman Khan, Shaahad Patel and Nafees Hafeez were on target.

Batelians secured their second win of the season to move ninth in Division Four as they overcame Tyersal Reserves 6-1.

Razeb Raja and Craig White struck a brace apiece, with James Byrne and Connor Secker also on target, while Adrian Lowther struck Tyersal’s consolation.

West End United are 18 points clear at the top of Division Five after they secured a 12th win in 13 league matches in beating St Bedes Academy 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from 49-year-old veteran Jonny Asquith.

Dewsbury Rangers bowed out of the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield, losing 5-2 to Colton.

Danny Coates struck a brace for Colton, who also had Joe Spencer, Jono Goodwin and Max McCormick on target.

Norristhorpe Reserves went down 2-0 to Middleton Park Under-23s in the Hodgson Cup quarter-final as the home side scored a goal in each half through Rhys Evans and Call Allanson.