Littletown win to close gap on leaders Golcar

Littletown closed to within four points of West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division leaders Golcar United after winning their game in hand last Saturday.

Littletown followed up their midweek Wheatley Cup semi-final win over Hartshead by beating Ovenden West Riding 2-1.

The Beck Laners led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Sam Jordan and Michael Halessellasie and although Nat Sloane pulled a goal back in the second half, they held on for victory.

Littletown can reduce Golcar’s lead to a single point on Saturday when they entertain Route One Rovers, when the leaders are not in action.

The game are coming thick and fast for Littletown, who are fighting on three fronts and they face Lower Hopton in the WRest Riding County Amateur League Cup semi-final at Liversedge next Wednesday (April 24).