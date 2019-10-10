Liversdge set for Non League Day as Silsden visit Clayborn

Liversedge will play their part in the 10th annual Non League Day when Silsden visit Clayborn in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

With no Premiership or Championship games taking place this weekend, due to the international break, Non League Day gives supporters of professional clubs chance to watch their local grassroots team in action, while celebrating clubs, players and volunteers.

Liversedge are hoping to attract a crowd of 500-plus, as part of the NCE League’s #target500 campaign and admission is £6 adults, £3 concessions, with Under-16s free with a paying adult, although the club are offering a special ‘12th man’ deal in which supporters can pay £12 for ground entry, a free gift, £3 bar voucher and £3 snack bar voucher.

Non League Day will also help raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Liversedge will have charity pin badges, wrist bands and beer mats available at Saturday’s game.

Liversedge are currently fifth in the Premier Division table but just two points off new leaders Grimsby Borough and they will target a quickfire double over Bradford rivals Silsden following last week’s 3-1 away victory.

Alfie Raw equalised two minutes after Silsden took the lead, while second half goals from Michael Bottomley and Kevy Tarangadzo were enough to seal a fifth league win for Jonathan Rimmington’s men, who have at least a game in hand on all four sides above them in the table.

Meanwhile, Sedge’s West Riding County Cup first round tie at Campion — postponed last week due to a waterlogged pitch — has been rearranged for Wednesday October 30.