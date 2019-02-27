Liversedge aim to avenge Goole defeat

Liversedge will be aimig to avenge their recent defeat at home to Goole when they make the return trip to the Victoria Pleasure Grounds in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday.

Sedge lost 1-0 at home to Goole nine days ago with Carl Stewart’s 75th minute goal proving decisive, while the Clayborners slipped to a third straight league last Saturday when they again went down 1-0 at home to Staveley.

The only goal of the game came eight minutes from time from Joe Cheeseman.

Goole remain third-bottom in the table but have picked up form of late, while Sedge are currently 14th.