Liversedge bid to ease relegation fears with Garforth derby success

Liversedge will aim to ease their relegation fears in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division when Garforth Town visit for a pre-Christmas derby clash on Saturday.

Club officials and groundstaff will have a keen eye on the weather forecast as Liversedge have seen their previous two home games — against bottom side Goole and last week’s clash with Thackley — postponed.

Liversedge’s last outing saw them thrashed 6-0 at home to Eccleshill United on December 1 and the Garforth game has taken on added significance with the Clayborners hovering just above the relegation zone.

Liversedge are 17th in the table, four points clear of third-bottom Hall Road Rangers, at the midway point in the season.

Sedge will look for a repeat performance to the 2-1 win over Harrogate Railway at the end of November when an Aaron Fell penalty plus a last minute goal by captain Tom Jackson secured all three points.

Garforth are four places above Liversedge but just four points better off and the Clayborners know victory over their West Yorkshire rivals should help ease their worries ahead of Christmas.

Liversedge do not play on Boxing Day but are back in action on December 29 when they travel to Worksop Town for the final game of 2018.