Liversedge earn deserved point in cracking clash with league leaders Penistone

Liversedge came within two minutes of toppling Northern Counties East League Premier Division leaders Penistone Church last Saturday.

A cracking contest ended 2-2 in front of a bumper pre-Christmas crowd of 324.

It was, at times, a feisty encounter between two committed sides, who served up excellent entertainment.

Penistone were unable to convert an excellent early chance, while a 30-yard free-kick was also off the mark before Liversedge broke the deadlock after seven minutes.

Alfie Raw netted with an excellent shot from outside the area and the visitors also created two further chances which were both blocked as Sedge were unable to double their advantage.

Liversedge continued to look dangerous from set pieces as they forced a couple of corners before Penistone created a chance at the other end which Nathan Keightley dragged wide and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

The lively encounter continued after the break as Sedge forced another corner, while Church had two free kicks in promising positions which they were unable to take advantage of.

The equaliser finally came in the 52nd minutes through Kieran Ryan, who almost put the home side ahead but was denied by an excellent save from Josh Lill before Brett Lovell put the rebound wide.

Ryan then created another chance from Keightley which he put wide.

Liversedge had a chance but blazed a shot over from 12 yards out, while the Penistone defence had to be alert to clear two further corners.

Liversedge pressure finally paid off in the 81st minute when they won a penalty which Raw converted.

However, as Sedge looked to close the game out, Keightley demonstrated wonderful technique in scoring the Penistone equaliser two minutes from the end as honours ended even after a pulsating encounter.

Penistone remain top of the table, a point clear of Hemsworth, while Liversedge are back in sixth place eight points behind Church with four games in hand and they visit Bottesford Town on Saturday.