Liversedge edge seven goal thriller to make cup progress

Liversedge progressed to the Northern Counties East League Cup fourth round after edging a seven-goal thriller against Hall Road Rangers last Saturday.

The sides had been due to meet in the Premier Division but after the scheduled midweek cup tie was postponed that was rearranged in its place.

Liversedge have agreed a partnership with Huddersfield Town’s academy, which will see some of the most promising youngsters in the area given a passage into senior football with the Clayborn side.

Town Academy lads Oliver Dyson and Sam Gibson were both handed their Liversedge debuts, which helped strengthen the side.

Liversedge led inside a minute when leading goal scorer Joe Walton latched onto a through ball, shrugged off a defender and drilled it into the bottom corner of the net.

Walton had a glorious chance to double the lead soon after but was off target with a header from inside the six yard area.

Hall Road struggled to get out of their own half in the opening 10 minutes but levelled from virtually their first attack as a shot appeared to be going well wide but Joshua Batty got a head to it and deflected the ball past goalkeeper Harry Stead.

Walton had an effort cleared off the line as Liversedge almost responded immediately but in a frenetic spell, Daniel Norton struck to put the visitors 2-1 up.

Liversedge levelled before half-time when excellent player by winger Rhys Davies set up Andrew Wood to score from close range.

Christopher Spinks put Hall Road 3-2 ahead after 52 minutes but Gibson was introduced from the bench and produced a lovely finish to chip goalkeeper James Hitchcock and level matters once more.

There was late drama as Liversedge were awarded a 90th minute penalty and Brandon Kane stepped up to score.

Sedge survived five minutes of stoppage time to book their place in the next round and keep alive their hopes of winning some silverware and they are due to travel to AFC Mansfield in the league on Saturday.