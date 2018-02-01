Liversedge facing up to hectic spell

Liversedge are facing up to the prospect of playing eight games in just 25 days during February.

Last Saturday’s derby against Thackley again fell victim to a waterlogged pitch, meaning Liversedge have played just twice in January and have managed to fulfil only three fixtures since December 2.

Sedge have played the joint fewest games in the Northern Counties East League and are just over half-way through their campaign having taken 30 points from their 22 matches.

They have a host of games in hand on the majority of other sides in the league, with only Pontefract Collieries having played the same number of matches as Jonathan Rimmington’s men.

Liversedge’s only two games in January were a 4-4 draw at home to Worksop Town, when leading goal scorer Joe Walton and Rhys Davies bagged a brace apiece, and a 3-1 defeat at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare, when Walton was again on target, and they are desperate to play.

A horrendous run of fixtures in February begins on Saturday when Sedge are due to visit Parkgate as they bid to climb the Premier Division table.

It should provide Sedge with a good chance of picking up a first win since their 4-2 success at Clipstone on December 2 as Parkgate lie second-bottom in the table, seven points adrift of safety.

Liversedge will then hope for some drying weather as they face Hall Road Rangers twice in the space of five days next week.

Hall Road are due to visit Clayborn in the NCE League Cup third round next Tuesday (February 6, kick off 7.45pm) before they return for a league fixture on Saturday week.

Hall Road have a similar record to Sedge having taken 29 points from 24 games and they are just two places below them in the table.

Liversedge won 2-1 at Hall Road when the sides met on November 14 and another couple of closely fought games are expected.

A hectic spell of matches continues with back-to-back away games at struggling Staveley Miners (February 14) and league leaders AFC Mansfield (Feb 17).

Sedge then play three consecutive home matches against Pickering Town, Barton Town and the return fixture with Staveley.

Liversedge strengthened their squad yesterday with the signing of Jason Buchanan from AFC Emley.