Liversedge FC advance in FA Trophy thanks to late Joe Walton winner

Late winner: Liversedge hero Joe Walton.

A crowd of 808 packed the Clayborn Ground for the club’s first ever first round proper game in the competition and they were treated to a five-goal thriller with Sedge once again coming out on top to continue their fantastic run of results in league and cup competitions.

Basford’s threat was clear early on as Kane Richards’ pace caused problems and Aaron O’Connor’s cross narrowly evaded the attackers in the box.

And it was a cross that earned the breakthrough minutes later for the Northern Premier League Premier Division side as Richards broke clear on the right and drilled a low ball for O’Connor to tap home.

Marcus Marshall doubled the visitors’ lead inside the quarter hour after some intricate passing play cut Sedge open and the forward fired into the right corner from the edge of the area.

It looked like a difficult deficit to turn around against a side from a division above, but Jonathan Rimmington’s men were resurgent and halved the deficit within six minutes.

Walton flicked a ball on and Nicky Walker held off a defender to create space for Sedge captain Jack Stockdill to find the goal from inside the box.

A Paul Walker screamer levelled the scoring as he smashed a free-kick towards the top-right corner which went in off the bar on the keeper’s near side.

Liversedge were further boosted when the Lions went down to 10 men after Marshall was dismissed for a kick out at Kurt Harris just before the break.

The game plan of 10-man Basford was clear to see in the second half as they parked men back to keep the home side out.

Nicky Walker curled a shot on goal from out wide and forced a fingertip save from Collin, but the second half fell flat as the home team continued to struggle to make the extra man pay against Basford’s deep block.

Walton headed over from Nicky Walker’s cross and Basford’s Richards released a shot from distance which tested the gloves of Jon Stewart around the midway point of the second period.

A penalty shoot-out was looming but Liversedge kept believing and Walton, who was the hero against Clitheroe in the second qualifying round with his performance as a stand-in goalkeeper, stole the headlines again.

Nicky Walker’s cross from the left was headed into the path of Walton who added a looping header over Collin in the 90th minute.

The goal earned Sedge the possibility of a big tie in the second round when National League North and South teams join the competition.

Liversedge FC: Stewart; Hardacre, K Harris, S Harris, Field; Daly (Raw 76), Stockdill, Atkinson; N Walker, Walton, P Walker (Fearon, 72)

Subs (not used): Allott, Tarangadzo, Howarth, Porter, Kenny.

Goals: Stockdill (19), Walker (42), Walton (90)

Yellow cards: Raw (84)

MOTM: Jack Stockdill

Basford United: Collin; Roma, Gascoigne, Galinski, Wilson; Dunn, Thornhill; Hawkridge (Betts, 45), Richards, O’Connor (James, 82); Marshall. Subs (not used): Betts, Towle, Fyfe, Preston, Peters, Harrison.

Goals: O’Connor (6), Marshall (13)

Yellow cards: O’Connor (76), Thornhill (84)

Red card: Marshall (44)

Attendance: 808