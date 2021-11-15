Liversedge FC handed home tie in second round of Buildbase FA Trophy

Liversedge FC, drawn at home in the FA Trophy second round.

Sedge will be hoping to fill the Clayborn Ground to the rafters when they take on Lancaster City in a second round tie set to take place on Saturday, November 27. Kick-off will be 3pm.

A crowd of 808 were at the Liversedge ground for their first round tie against Basford United last Saturday and were entertained in a game that saw the home team come from two down to win 3-2 with a 90th minute winning goal.

More excitement looks on the cards for the second round with unbeaten Northern Premier League East leaders Sedge preparing for another big challenge against a Lancaster side from a division above.