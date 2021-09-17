Liversedge five stars extend perfect start to league season

Ollie Fearon, who has netted seven goals this season for Liversedge.

After beating Dunston 2-0 on Saturday ‘Sedge followed up with an even stronger performance that brought them a 5-1 success against Pickering Town at the Clayborn and they now sit six points clear in their first season of football at this level.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men showed their confidence from the off and could have been ahead inside the first five minutes as Nicky Walker raced clear only to be unable to finish.

Paul Walker tested the visitors’ keeper with a well struck free-kick and Ollie Fearon sent a header wide before the opening goal came on 20 minutes as Fearon fired home his seventh goal of the season after getting on the end of Nicky Walker’s low cross.

Jack Stockdill came close to doubling the advantage when seeing his effort cleared off the line, but it remained 1-0 up to the interval.

If chances had been missed in the opening half, there was no repeat after the break with Liversedge taking just four minutes to net their second, Stockdill finding the back of the net with a stunning strike.

Nicky Walker then made a fine run and put in a low cross that gave Ben Atkinson a tap in to make it 3-0.

Pickering dug in and were given a lifeline when awarded an 82nd minute penalty for a foul. Jack Johnson sent keeper Jordan Porter the wrong way from the spot and set up a big finish.

But ‘Sedge responded and after Stockdill and Fearon went close they made sure of their victory as Nicky Walker set up Atkinson to score.

They put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute when substitute Charlie Marshall got in on the goal scoring.