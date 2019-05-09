Liversedge geared up for NCE League Cup Final

Liversedge are geared up for their biggest game in years as they prepare to tackle Premier Division champions Worksop Town in the Northern Counties East League Cup final at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium on Monday (kick off 7.45pm).

Jonathan Rimmington’s men will be aiming to bring a first piece of silverware to the club in 14 years but Liversedge will start as big underdogs against double chasing Worksop.

A crowd of 141 witnessed Liversedge’s 1-0 semi-final win over Division One side Swallownest — with Danny Farrar’s goal deciding the tie — and the club are hoping to have a healthy support in Doncaster on Monday.

Farrar has been in excellent form during Liversedge’s League Cup run as he netted a hat-trick in their 10-2 thrashing of Armthorpe in the third round tie back in October.

Liversedge earned a notable fiourth round scalp as they defeated eventual Premier Division runners-up Penistione Chucrh 4-1 in the when Joe Walton bagged a hat-trick.

Farrar also struck twice as Liversedge earned a 3-2 extra time win over Hallam in the quarter-final, with Alfie Raw’s 105th minute penalty sending them through, before Farrar’s goal against Swallownest booked their cup final spot.

Liversedge are running a coach to Monday’s final with details available by calling 07901 747602.