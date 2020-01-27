Liversedge hit double figures against Handsworth and move joint top of Premier Division

Liversedge recorded their biggest win since 2009 last Saturday when they thrashed Handsworth 10-1 to move joint top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Sedge had defeated Brodsworth 9-1 in 2009 when current assistant coach Sean Regan was in charge of the club in a game which saw current striker Paul Walker bag five goals.

Walker was on target last Saturday but only netted once on an afternoon when the Clayborners ran riot.

Liversedge took just three minutes to go ahead as a long throw wasn’t cleared and when the ball was crossed back into the area, Oliver Fearson was on hand to steer the ball past Ben Townsend in the Handsworth goal.

Joe Walton should have doubled the lead after six minutes, but his header from Fearon’s cross was saved at point blank range by Townsend.

Walton was rewarded after 15 minutes when he latched onto Fearon’s flick and outpaced Josh Dacre before producing a cool finish.

Fearon and Alfie Raw were both denied by Townsend, while captain Tom Jackson was off target with a free header.

Walker added his third goal since returning to the club when he threaded a shot through a crowed penalty area to make it 3-0.

Joe Kenny was denied by Townsend and Fearon shot wide as it remained 3-0 at the break but Sedge continued to dominate and added seven second half goals as Handsworth conceded 10 for the second time in three matches.

Walton scrambled home his second following a long throw into the area .

Goalkeeper Josh Lill then released Fearon with a long clearance and he shrugged off Dacre to slot home his second goal.

Raw fired home Liversedge’s sixth in the 63rd minute before Mark Simpson was introduced from the bench to replace Walton and bagged his first Liversedge goal since joining from Garforth Town.

Alex Varley put into his own goal as the pressure mounted before Simpson turned a defender and fired into the corner for his second.

Simpson then turned provider as he set up Fearon’s hat-trick as Sedge reached double figures.

There was one blemish on the perfect day when Handsworth substitute Jamie Austin headed home a consolation goal five minutes from time but it proved a day to remember for the Liversedge contingent as Jonathan Rimmington’s high fliers dramatically boosted their goal difference.

The win left Sedge level on 42 points with Staveley Miners Welfare at the top of the table and they are due to host local rivals Thackley on Tuesday night.