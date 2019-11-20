Liversedge hold nerve to beat Goole AFC on penalties

Liversedge booked their place in the Northern Counties East League Cup fourth round on Tuesday night after holding their nerve to defeat Goole AFC on penalties.

The sides were locked at 2-2 after an entertaining second half and the tie went straight to spot kicks, with Liversedge scoring all four of theirs to progress.

Just 22 hardy souls braved the freezing temperatures at Clayborn but a scrappy opening resulted in a goalless first half.

The game sprung to life two minutes after the re-start as Reagan Waud opened the scoring for the visitors.

Liversedge went close before a dramatic passage in play resulted in three goals in the space of just four minutes.

Jake Thompson put Liversedge back on level terms and just two minutes later Oliver Fearon made it 2-1.

However, the lead lasted just a minute as Goole went straight to the other end of the field and Waud grabbed his second.

With no further goals in the final 20 minutes, the tie went to penalties and the Liversedge goalkeeper gave his side a great start by saving Archie Brown’s first spot kick.

Liversedge capitalised to score their first two penalties and lead 2-1 before Goole missed their third.

Liversedge went 3-1 up and although Goole netted their fourth, the home side maintained their 100 per record to seal victory.