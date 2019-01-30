Liversedge hold on to seal victory at Bottesford

Liversedge withstood a fight back from Bottesford Town last Saturday as they earned a fine 3-2 away win in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

The visitors made a terrific start and raced into a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes.

Kevy Tarangadzo put Sedge ahead in the first minute and Rhys Davies doubled the advantage before Emile Sinclair made it 3-0 as the home side were left stunned.

Bottesford were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a disputed penalty for handball.

Although Jack McMenemy’s initial spot kick was saved by Edward Wilzinski, he was allowed to retake it and scored at the second attempt.

Sedge were further aggrieved as Sinclair was hauled down when through on goal but offending Bottesford player only received a yellow card.

Liversedge nerves began to jangle when McMenemy added his second goal after 68 minutes but they held out to secure an eighth win of the season which sees them move up a place to 14th in the Premier Division table.

Sedge will be looking to build on that win with a run of four home games in their next five league outings during February.

Liversedge welcome Bridlington Town to Clayborn on Saturday and then host second-bottom Hall Road Rangers on February 9.

The League Cup fourth round tie against Penistone Church will take place on Tuesday February 12.