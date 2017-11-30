Liversedge humbled following overwhelming response to theft

LIVERSEDGE Football Club have been left humbled by the generosity of local people and the wider football family following a break-in at the club last week.

Bar stock and training kit — including the team’s new tracksuits which had not been handed out — were stolen during the break in last Tuesday, while the club faced a clean up bill after damage within the clubhouse.

The club’s committee is made up entirely of volunteers and they were facing the prospect of having to find the shortfall themselves.

The club set up a Just Giving page but were left humbled after more than £1,100 was donated in just over 48 hours.

Liversedge took the decision to suspend the account earlier this week after offers to replace the stolen training kit were also made.

A statement from the Liversedge FC committee read: “The clubhouse was broken into last week and we suffered the loss of bar stock, training kit and other items as well as damage to three doors.

“We are a small, community run team playing in the ninth tier. The committee is made up entirely of volunteers and the club depends largely on matchday income from our average attendances of around 125 and also the generosity of a small number of local sponsors and benefactors.

“Such break-ins can cause real problems for a club in our position and last Saturday we set up a Just Giving page to enable people to donate to us to replace stolen items and repair the damage.

“It’s fair to say we have been overwhelmed by the response, and to raise £1,161 in little over 48 hours is very touching and goes to show there is still a football family out there who cares about the grassroots.

“The committee would like to place on record its heartfelt thanks to all who donated money, made offers of replacement training gear and those who wished the club well. It means a lot and we are incredibly humbled and grateful.”

Although Liversedge no longer require donations, they are appealing to local football supporters to attend this Saturday’s Northern Counties East League Premier Division game at home to Clipstone.

Liversedge were in action last night (Wednesday) when they travelled to Harrogate Railway Athletic looking to climb from 13th place in the table.

Sedge went into that game on the back of an impressive 3-0 win at Albion Sports the previous Wednesday.

The winning margin could have been greater as Liversedge dominated play but they did enough to secure a sixth win of the season.

Liversedge took a 33rd minute lead after Joe Walton’s initial shot was saved but from the resulting corner Andrew Wood rose to head home.

The visitors had to wait until the 70th minute to add a second goal when Joseph Hitch was on the end of a fine passing move to slot home.

Victory was completed three minutes from full-time when Sedge were awarded a penalty and Rhys Davies slotted home as his side climbed five places in the table.

Clipstone are rock bottom having lost all 20 games and conceded 74 goals already this season and admission to Saturday’s game is £5 adults and £2.50 for concessions.