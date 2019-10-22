Liversedge move second after securing fourth straight success away to Albion

Liversedge secured a fourth straight win in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday when they earned a 5-3 success at Albion Sports.

Victory also means that Jonathan Rimmington’s men remain unbeaten away from home this season as they moved up to second place in the table.

The visitors were given the perfect start against Albion when Joe Walton — who scored his 100th goal in Liversedge colours the previous week — put them ahead inside the first minute.

A lively opening saw Lamin Janneh score an equaliser for the home side but Sedge were back in front thanks to an Elliot Holmes own goal after 36 minutes.

Janneh bagged his second goal on the stroke of half-time as the sides went into the break level at 2-2.

Oliver Fearon restored Liversedge’s lead on the hour mark only for Albion to equalise for a third time when Joseph Thornton netted just four minutes later.

Liversedge are becoming the late goal specialists and after captain Tom Jackson bagged a 90th winner in the previous week’s win over Silsden at Clayborn, they scored twice in the final 18 minutes to ensure their winning run continued.

Jake Thompson’s 72nd minute goal saw Liversedge take the lead for a fourth time before Walton popped up with his 12th goal of the season in the final minute to complete a satisfactory 5-3 win, which maintains the Clayborners title challenge.

Sedge lie four points behind leaders Staveley Miners Welfare but they have two games in hand.

Staveley required a 90th minute penalty from Joseph Pugh to seal a 1-0 win at home to Knaresborough Town.

Liversedge will look to maintain their impressive run as they welcome mid-table Goole to Clayborn on Saturday.