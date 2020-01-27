Liversedge on a high after resounding victory over Handsworth

Liversedge turned on the style last Saturday as they hit double figures in a 10-1 victory over Handsworth, which stretched their unbeaten run to seven straight matches.

However, Sedge were left frustrated on Tuesday night when their home derby clash against Thackley was postponed for a third time due to a waterlogged pitch when victory would have seen them move outright top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Liversedge have actually dropped to third place in the table after Wednesday night’s results.

Staveley Miners moved three points clear of Liversedge following a 4-0 win over Albion Sports and the two contenders have now both played 19 matches.

Penistone CHurch also jumped above Sedge, on goal difference, following a 2-2 draw with Yorklshire Amateur on Wednesday.

Penistone are a point above Liversedge and two behind Staveley but they have now played four games more.

Liversedge took just three minutes to go ahead in last Saturday’s clash against Handsworth, as a long throw wasn’t cleared and when the ball was crossed back into the area, Oliver Fearon was on hand to steer it past Ben Townsend in the Handsworth goal.

Joe Walton should have doubled the lead after six minutes, but his header from Fearon’s cross was saved at point blank range by Townsend.

Walton was rewarded after 15 minutes when he latched onto Fearon’s flick and outpaced Josh Dacre before producing a cool finish.

Fearon and Alfie Raw were both denied by Townsend, while captain Tom Jackson was unable to hit the target with a free header.

Paul Walker added his third goal since returning to the club when he threaded a shot through a crowed penalty area to make it 3-0.

Joe Kenny was denied by Townsend and Fearon shot wide as it remained 3-0 at the break but Sedge continued to dominate and added seven second half goals as Handsworth conceded 10 for the second time in three matches.

Walton scrambled home his second following a long throw into the area.

Goalkeeper Josh Lill then released Fearon with a long clearance and he shrugged off Dacre to slot home his second goal.

Raw fired home Liversedge’s sixth in the 63rd minute before Mark Simpson was introduced from the bench to replace Walton and bagged his first Liversedge goal since joining from Garforth Town.

Alex Varley put into his own goal as the pressure mounted before Simpson turned a defender and fired into the corner for his second.

Simpson then turned provider as he set up Fearon’s hat-trick as Sedge reached double figures.

There was one blemish on the perfect day when Handsworth substitute Jamie Austin headed home a consolation goal five minutes from time but it proved a day to remember for the Liversedge contingent as Jonathan Rimmington’s high fliers dramatically boosted their goal difference.

With Tuesday’s clash again postponed, Liversedge have 19 games remaining, 12 of which will be at Clayborn, including five out of six at home in the crucial month of April.

Liversedge travel to fifth place Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday when Staveley entertain Thackley, while Tuesday’s postponed fixture has been rearranged for Tuesday March 10.