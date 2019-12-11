Liversedge prepare for Thackley derby clash

Liversedge will look to get their Northern Counties East League Premier Division season back on track when they entertain local rivals Thackley on Saturday.

A disjointed few weeks has seen Liversedge suffer several postponements, the latest of which saw Tuesday’s scheduled game at home to Yorkshire Amateurs fall victim to a waterlogged pitch.

They have only played twice at Clayborn since October 12 and will hope for drying weather over the next 48 hours to ensure Saturday’s derby goes ahead.

Liversedge’s hopes of putting pressure on the leading title contenders were dealt a blow last Saturday when they were held to a 3-3 draw away to bottom side Athersley Recreation.

Athersley had only taken four points from their previous 14 games but posed problems for Sedge throughout.

The home side led through Kane Swinburn’s 18th minute goal only for Billy Mole to equalise five minutes before half-time.

Swinburn added a second goal after 55 minutes but captain Tom Jackson restored parity for a second time and Sedge then went ahead through Oliver Fearon’s 73rd minute goal.

However, the Clayborners were unable to hang on for all three points as Jack Shepherd’s goal nine minutes from full-time earned Athersley a share of the spoils.

Following the visit of Thackley, Sedge face a trip to Premier leaders Penistone Church on December 21.