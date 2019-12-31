Liversedge produce excellent away display to secure victory

Liversedge returned to winning ways in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday when they produced an excellent display to defeat Bottesford Town 4-2.

Sedge had drawn their previous two fixtures to beat the weather in December, while the win away to Bottesford saw them climb a place to fifth in the table and keeps pressure on the sides above them.

The game saw Paul Walker make his eagerly anticipated return to the club and he was involved early on when latching onto Liam Marsden’s pass before cutting the ball back for Oliver Fearon, whose shot was cleared.

Marsden and Fearon were involved again shortly after as their neat play created a chance for Alfie Raw to put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes.

Liversedge’s excellent start continued and they doubled their advantage five minutes later when Fearon broke through and although his shot was saved by Leigh Herrick, the ball deflected to Michael Bottomley, who slotted into an empty net.

Liversedge won a free-kick out wide and Herrick had to be alert to tip Marsden’s effort onto the crossbar.

Pressure continued to mount and captain Tom Jackson was next to go close with an ambitious overhead kick which was destined for the top corner until Herrick tipped it over.

The game turned a little scrappy as Bottesford looked for a way to stem the tide and the home side eventually created a chance from a free-kick but a header deflected off a fellow attacker and went wide.

Bottomley released Fearon again but his fierce shot was blocked and it remained 2-0 at half-time.

Liversedge added a third goal a minute into the second half when they broke quickly and Walker played Fearon in to score.

Sedge then forced a corner with Raw’s initial effort cleared before he fired the rebound straight at Herrick.

Sedge goalkeeper Josh Lill was called into action when he tipped a Bottesford short over, while at the other end Bottomley struck the wall from a dangerous free-kick.

Jack Hardacre added a fourth goal on the hour when he produced a spectacular strike which flew over the goalkeeper and on its way to the top right corner.

Emile Sinclair replaced James Ghaichem and he was next to go close for Liversedge, screwing a shot wide before Walker was also off target as they continued to dominate proceedings.

Liversedge were in complete control but as they looked to close the game out, Bottesford hit them with two late goals.

Kieran McCaffrey’s free-kick beat Lill as they grabbed a consolation goal in the 80th minute and Town added a second five minutes from time when Jackson turned a cross into his own net.

Despite the late response, Liversedge were worthy winners and they recorded a ninth win of the season, which leaves them level on 30 points with Grimsby Borough but with two games in hand, while they are eight points adrift of leaders Penistone Church having played four games fewer.

Liversedge kick off the new year with a trip to Barton Town on Saturday before returning to Clayborn on January 11 for the visit of Garforth Town.