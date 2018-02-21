Liversedge produce season’s best to stun leaders Mansfield

Liversedge produced a magnificent display to inflict a 5-1 defeat on Northern Counties East League Premier Division leaders AFC Masnfield last Saturday.

It was by far Liversedge’s best performance of the season and a display president Bob Gawthorpe ranked in the top three of his 50 years association with the club as they ended AFC Masnfield’s 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The excellent playing surface suited Liversedge’s game as they inflicted only Mansfield’s second league defeat of the campaign.

The hosts created a couple of early chances but it was Sedge who almost broke the deadlock when a shot rattled the crossbar.

Liversedge led soon after when leading scorer Joe Walton was sent-one-on-one with goalkeeper Jason White to slot home.

Mansfield hit back to equalise after 22 minutes when Oliver Fearon fired into the roof of the net from close range.

Smyth chipped into the arms of Liversedge goalkeeper Harry Stead, while Fearon almost added a second but saw a shot rebound off the crossbar.

Liversedge had moments of their own and Jacob Buchanan bundled his way through the defence but his powerful strike was straight at White.

Rhys Davies sent over a teasing cross which Walton met to convert for his second as Sedge led 2-1 at half-time.

Liversedge went on to dominate the second half and moments after the re-start Brandon Kane produced a superb volley from the edge of the area to extend the lead.

Buchanan left the home supporters shocked when he produced a low drove into the bottom corner for the fourth goal.

Fearon fired straight at Stead in a rare home attack before Liversedge completed their stunning victory with a fifth goal as a Davies shot deflected off a defender and left White wrong footed and had the leaders reflecting on the end to their long unbeaten run.

Liversedge were involved in another thrilling game on Tuesday night but they slipped to a 5-3 defeat at home to Pickering Town.

Pickering twice lobbed goalkeeper Harry Stead to lead 2-0 with goals from Billy Logan and Ryan Blott but Liversedge fought back superbly and Joe Walton continued his impressive scoring run with two headed goals to level.

Pickering hit a post before Blott chipped Stead from the edge of the area but Davies struck for Sedge as a pulsating first half ended 3-3.

Joe Danby and George Bissett scored quickfire goals midway through the second half as Pickering left Clayborn with all three points.