Liversedge produce superb second half fight back to seal Handsworth victory

Liversedge produced a sensational fight back as they secured a 4-3 win at Handsworth on Tuesday night.

Sedge appeared to be heading for a second consecutive defeat in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division as they trailed 3-0 at the break.

Handsworth led after nine minutes when Marley Grant stroked home an excellent cross, Joe Parkin fired in from the edge of the area before Grant added his second to put the home side in control.

Emile Sinclair tapped home at the far post to hand Sedge a lifeline and substitute Michael Bottomley then made it 3-2 after 57 minutes.

Joe Walton fired the equaliser off a post from outside the area and the come back was complete in the 80th minute when Walton beat the offside trap and rounded the goalkeeper to tap home for his 15th goal of the season.

Victory saw Liversedge climb back into third place in the Premier Division, five points behind leaders Penistone Church with four games in hand.

Liversedge welcome second placed Staveley Miners Welfare to Clayborn this Saturday and then host Goole in a rearranged NCE League Cup third round tie next Tuesday.