Liversedge rack up seventh straight win against Barton

Liversedge recorded a seventh straight win in all competitions on Tuesday night as they overcame Barton Town Old Boys 1-0 at Clayborn.

Danny Farrar rose to head home a cross seven minutes from time for the only goal of the game as Liversedge completed a sixth successive victory in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Liversedge previously secured back-to-back derby victories over Thackley last Saturday to maintain their fine run.

Sedge earned a 2-1 win at Dennyfield with all the goals coming in a lively first half.

Thackley were determined to put on a show as their junior section sponsored the game and provided mascots, which helped attract a healthy crowd of 231 and created a decent atmosphere.

The opening 20 minutes were pretty even but Liversedge had slightly the better of play and created a couple of half chances which were dealt with by Thackley goalkeeper Luke Wilson.

The game came to life in the 20th minute when Brandon Kane received the ball to the left of the penalty area, controlled it on his chest and swept an unstoppable volley past Wilson to put Sedge ahead.

Thackley responded as Daniel Broadbent and Luke Robinson tested Edward Wilzinski but the Liversedge goalkeeper was up to the task.

Liversedge doubled their lead when Rhys Davies ran at the Thackley defence and his cross took a deflection and landed at the feet of Joe Walton, who turned it into the net.

Broadbent pulled a goal back when he headed a cross from the right into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Liversedge’s defence was comfortable for much of the second half as they restricted Thackley to half chances.

Thackley had appeals for a penalty turned away as Robinson was clear and the forward claimed he was pulled back but the referee was unmoved and Sedge closed the game out to seal a second straight win over their neighbours.

Liversedge have four league games remaining, as they travel to Eccleshill United on Saturday and then host Hall Road Rangers next Tuesday.