Liversedge set for opening day trip to Maltby Main

Liversedge will look to hit the ground running when they visit Maltby Main on Saturday for their opening game in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Sedge are looking to build on a fine end to last season, when they reached the NCE League Cup Final at Doncaster Rovers only to be beaten 3-1 by double winners Worksop Town despite a terrific effort.

Jonathan Rimmington has signed 11 new players, with former Mansfield Town defender Liam Marsden heading a list which also includes Josh Lill, Axel Lill, Oliver Fearon, Jake Thompson, Michael Bottomley, Joe Kenny, Nathan Hunt, Shane Hamilton, Harry Clibbens and Tom Marsden.

With last season’s leading goal scorer Joe Walton, along with Tom Jackson, Aaron Fell, Alfie Raw, Emile Sinclair, Red Bates, Jaydon Armstrong and Max Fenton all retained, it promises to be an exciting campaign for the Clayborners.

Sedge look well prepared having played five pre-season fixtures, as they won two, lost two and drew against Pontefract Collieries.

Liversedge’s final warm-up game saw them record an impressive 4-1 win over Steeton on Tuesday night.

Following Saturday’s league opener at Maltby, Liversedge turn their attentions to the FA Cup on August 10 and a home clash with Abbey Hey.