Liversedge survive big scare to defeat basement boys Clipstone

Liversedge climbed up to 12th place in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division as they secured a 4-2 victory over Clipstone last Saturday.

The Mansfield visitors went into the game having lost all 20 league matches this season and were 12 points adrift at the foot of the table but gave Liversedge a scare by twice coming from behind to equalise.

Sedge kept their composure and scored twice late on to secure victory and the margin would have be greater but for a superb display by Clipstone goalkeeper Gary Doncaster.

The custodian was called into action after just three minutes when he was alert to save a shot from Joe Walton.

Aaron Fell battled his way into the area but was unable to make contact at the vital moment as another early chance went begging.

Walton was then denied by a point blank save from Doncaster but from Sedge’s next attack the striker at last beat the Clipstone goalkeeper, slotting home to give his side a 19th minute lead.

The advantage lasted just a minute as Clipstone launched a counter attack and Tim Gregory scored to equalise.

Liversedge wasted a glorious chance to re-take the lead when Brandon Kane was played through in acres of space.

He was forced wide by Doncaster and the defence recovered as Rhys Davies blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Doncaster was again alert to deny Kane, who moments later looked to have scored only to be denied by a flag for offside.

Another fine attacking move ended with Walton shooting over as it remained level at half-time.

Liversedge began the second half brightly but a defender cleared a shot off the goalline before Kane rifled home to make it 2-1.

Clipstone had Gregory sent off but the 10 men stunned Liversedge with a second equaliser, which saw Matt Hubbard grab the goal.

Liversedge immediately went up the other end and Brad Riley put the ball beyond Doncaster and into the bottom corner.

Kane was dismissed for second yellow card with 15 minutes remaining but Liversedge went on to secure victory when the Clipstone left back made a hash of clearing the ball and Jake Thompson took advantage, smashing it beyond Doncaster into the top corner.

Sedge will look to build on the win when they travel to Staveley Miners Welfare on Wednesday night.