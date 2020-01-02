Liversedge target victory as they kick start new year with trip to Barton Town

Liversedge will bid to maintain pressure on the leading contenders in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division when they kick off the new year with a trip to Barton Town on Saturday.

Sedge signed off 2019 with an impressive 4-2 victory away to Bottesford Town as they moved up a place to fifth in the table.

They raced into a 4-0 lead after an hour thanks to goals from Alfie Raw, Michael Bottomley, Oliver Fearon and a superb effort by Jack Hardacre before Bottesford scored twice in the final 10 minutes to give the final scoreline some respectability.

Sedge have games in hand on three of the four sides above them in the table and will look to produce a sustained push for promotion with 23 matches still to play.

Jonathan Rimmington’s man face a hectic spell which will see them play six league fixtures during the month of January, including four scheduled games at Clayborn, where they have not played since a League Cup tie against Goole on November 19.

Following Saturday’s trip to Barton Town, Liversedge welcome Garforth Town to Clayborn for their first home game in almost two months on January 11 and then entertain Yorkshire Amateur three days later for what should be another tasty encounter.