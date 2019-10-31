Liversedge target win on derby trip to Eccleshill

Liversedge will bid to maintain their challenge near the top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division when they make the short trip to Eccleshill United on Saturday.

Like the majority of top flight games last week, Sedge were left frustrated by the heavy rain as their home clash against Goole was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sedge dropped to third place in the Premier Division after Penistone Church moved above the Clayborners following a 3-0 win over Athersley Recreation in one of only two top flight games to survive the heavy rain which hit last Saturday’s programme.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare missed the chance to also move above Liversedge on Tuesday night when they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Maltby Main.

Elsewhere Handsworth gained a key 4-2 win away to second-bottom AFC Mansfield, while Goole moved up to eighth place thanks to a 2-1 win over Barton Town, who remain third-bottom.

Liversedge bowed out of the West Riding County Cup on Wednesday night, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Campion, whose winner came in the 90th minute.

Shane Hamilton gave Liversedge a 23rd minute lead but Campion equalised before half-time through Daniel Facy.

It remained 1-1 until the final minute when Aidan Day popped up with a dramatic winner.

Games will now come thick and fast for Jonathan Rimmington’s high fliers and following Saturday’s trip to Eccleshill, Sedge return to Clayborn next Tuesday (November 5) for the visit of Goole in the NCE League Cup.