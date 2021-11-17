Liversedge to host FC Halifax Town in cup quarter-finals
Liversedge FC defeated Barnoldswick Town 3-0 last night, Tuesday, to set up a home tie against FC Halifax Town in the quarter-finals of the West Riding County Cup.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:18 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:20 am
Sedge got off to a flying start in their match against North West Counties Premier side Barnoldswick, breaking the deadlock through debutant Lewis Whitham with only three minutes gone.
It was 2-0 just 11 minutes later when Gav Allott pounced from close range and the win was wrapped up on 53 minutes thanks to Spencer Harris' long-range strike.
The quarter-final date is to be confirmed.