Liversedge to host FC Halifax Town in cup quarter-finals

Liversedge FC defeated Barnoldswick Town 3-0 last night, Tuesday, to set up a home tie against FC Halifax Town in the quarter-finals of the West Riding County Cup.

By Mark Berry
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:18 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:20 am
Ollie Fearon. Pic: Paul Butterfield

Sedge got off to a flying start in their match against North West Counties Premier side Barnoldswick, breaking the deadlock through debutant Lewis Whitham with only three minutes gone.

It was 2-0 just 11 minutes later when Gav Allott pounced from close range and the win was wrapped up on 53 minutes thanks to Spencer Harris' long-range strike.

The quarter-final date is to be confirmed.

FC Halifax TownLiversedgePremier