Liversedge to host FC Halifax Town in cup quarter-finals

Ollie Fearon. Pic: Paul Butterfield

Sedge got off to a flying start in their match against North West Counties Premier side Barnoldswick, breaking the deadlock through debutant Lewis Whitham with only three minutes gone.

It was 2-0 just 11 minutes later when Gav Allott pounced from close range and the win was wrapped up on 53 minutes thanks to Spencer Harris' long-range strike.