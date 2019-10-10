Lower Hopton and Hartshead earn emphatic West Riding County Cup wins

Lower Hopton and Hartshead booked their places in the West Riding County Challenge Cup second round with convincing wins last Saturday.

Hopton, now plying their trade in a new-look Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division, overcame Fieldhead Hospital 8-1.

Adam Brown led the way with four goals, while Mike Rigby bagged a brace and there was one apiece from Christian Mulvihill and Jacob King.

It sets up a second round tie at home to either Shelf or Wortley on Saturday November 2.

West Yorkshire League side Hartshead went one better as they thrashed Colne 9-3 and will host Robin Hood Athletic in the second round.

Jamie Wasley also bagged four goals, with Nathan Fisher netting a hat-trick and Jack Rodgerson a brace to see Hartshead through.

Hanging Heaton are a third local team into the second round following a walkover win against AFC Illingworth St Marys and they face a tough test when they travel to Littletown’s conquerors Springhead in the next round.

Springhead are top of the Manchester Premier Division but still enter the West Riding Cup and goals from Ash Ainsworth, Leighton Stephenson, Owen Minnock and Matty Barlow accounted for Littletown.

Dewsbury Rangers booked a home tie with Greetland Reserves in the West Riding County Challenge Trophy second round after coming from a goal down to beat Shelf United 3-1.

Rob Smith, Aaron Wroe and Llewellyn were on target to see Rangers progress.

Simon Coy scored a consolation goal as Hunsworth bowed out of the trophy, losing 4-1 away to Shire Academicals Reserves.

Wakefield League side Overthorpe Sports lost 5-2 away to Greetland Reserves, while Wyke Wanderers Reserves went down 8-0 at home to Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves.

Overthorpe’s first team received a bye to the second round, where they will face a trip to Altofts Reserves next month.