Lower Hopton and Littletown lose ground on Premier leaders

Lower Hopton and Littletown both lost further ground on West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division leaders Golcar United last Saturday after they dropped points.

Lower Hopton led Toller 2-1 at half-time but the Bradford visitors fought back after the break to seal a 4-3 win.

Josh Cooper bagged a brace for Hopton, who also had Dale Hanson on target but Toller left with all three points as Kamran Khan struck twice, while Luke Hepton and Taweed Ahmed also netted.

Defeat leaves Hopton third in the table, 12 points behind Golcar having played the same number of games.

Littletown found themselves 3-1 down at half-time on their trip to Ryburn United but battled back after the break to earn a 5-5 draw.

Christian Silkstone bagged a hat-trick for the home side, with George Turner netting the other two but Littletown earned a share of the spoils thanks to goals from Luke Griffiths, Joe Jagger, Curtis McMahon, Pat Sykes and Matthew Schofield.

The Beck Lane side are fourth and trail Golcar by 13 points but they have three games in hand.

Golcar earned a 13th win of the season as they defeated Ovenden West Riding 8-0, while TVR United are second after a 2-1 win over Route One Rovers.

n Hartshead produced a superb display to defeat West Yorkshire League Division One leaders Hall Green United 3-0.

It was only Hall Green’s second loss of the season but allowed Boroughbridge to take over at the top after their 8-0 win away to Leeds Modernians.

Victory leaves Hartshead back in sixth place but it will give them confidence ahead of this week’s West Riding County Challenge Cup trip to Huddersfield Amateur.

Howden Clough remain bottom of the first division after slipping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Aberford Albion.

Nathan Hallas was on target for Clough but Tesfa Walton’s goal helped Aberford clinch all three points which leaves them third.

Premier Division strugglers Wyke Wanderers crashed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup as they were thrashed 13-0 at home to Ilkley Town.

Toby Harris led the way with four goals, while there was a brace apiece from Matt Whitehead and Harry Brown, with Adam Davey, Thomas Fleming, Joe Hendrie, Nicholas Hewitt and James Wilson making up the tally.

Hunsworth fought out a thrilling 4-4 away to Swillington Saints in Division Four.

Hunsworth secured a point despite having Oliver Durkin sent off as Charlie Taylor bagged a brace, while Tobias Aspindle and Luke Fisher also netted.

David Bell, Shaune Cornish and Aaron Lee were among the Swillington goal scorers.

Defeat leaves Hunsworth 12th in the table, four points above Brighouse Old Boys and five in front of bottom side Baildon Trinity Athletic.

Hartshead Reserves suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Carlton Athletic Reserves in Alliance Division Two with Callum White, George Walton and Mohamed Conteh among the home goal scorers.