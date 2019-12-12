Lower Hopton battle hard in County Cup exit to holders Rawdon

Local interest in the West Riding County FA competitions came to an end last Saturday with the remaining sides all bowing out.

Lower Hopton’s young side faced a tough trip to County Challenge Cup holders Rawdon, where they suffered a 6-0 defeat.

Both sides created early chances but it was Rawdon who took a 25th minute lead when Lewis Nightingale sent James Brennan through to slot home.

Hopton looked to respond and went close when Thomas Richter’s long range shot went just over the crossbar.

Nightingale was sent one on one with Jermey Travers and doubled Rawdon’s lead.

Ben Wilson got into the area but wasted his cross, before good work in midfield by Ricther, Mulvihill and Bowman saw the ball moved wide to Ash Parkinson but his cross avoided the oncoming Rigby and Wilson.

Rawdon broke quickly and Nightingale set up Brennan’s second goal to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Hopton began the second half brightly but lacked the quality to unlock Rawdon’s defence and it was former Farsley Celtic player Nightingale who bagged the home side’s fourth.

Michael Rigby looked to have pulled a goal back his effort rebounded off the post and soon after Nightingale completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0.

James Brennan got into the area, the covering Harry Bowman slipped and the ball struck his arm accidentally but the penalty was awarded and Brennan scored despite Travers getting a hand to it.

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Kellingley Welfare as they bowled out of the West Riding County Challenge Trophy in the third round to one of the in-form sides in West Yorkshire League Division Two.

Goals from Robert Anderson, Kyle Fish and Jordan Hutchinson saw Kellingley progress.

Howden Clough also exited the trophy, going down 3-1 at Woodkirk Valley.

Woodkirk led after six minutes through Christie Wood, who doubled the lead after 25 minutes and Ben Holdsworth’s 57th minute goal gave Valley an unassailable advantage with Clough netting a consolation.