Lower Hopton climb table after securing fifth victory

Lower Hopton climbed up to ninth place in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division after they earned a 3-0 victory over DRAM Community last Saturday.

Goals from Robert Evans, Thomas Richter and Daniel Ryan were enough to secure Hopton’s fifth win of the season.

Littletown’s Premier Division Cup tie away to Steeton became the latest in a host of fixtures to fall victim to the weather.

Overthorpe moved above Hunsworth and out of the bottom two in Division One after they earned a 2-2 draw against TVR United.

Kristian Angus and Sam Sweeney struck for Overthorpe but Faisal Shabbir and Ibrahim Najh replied to earn TVR a share of the spoils.

Hunsworth dropped a place after they suffered a 6-0 defeat away to Steeton Reserves.

Howden Clough boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from West Yorkshire League Division One as they earned a 3-0 victory over bottom side Brighouse Old Boys.

All the goals came in the second half and victory was enough to help Clough move level on 14 points with third-bottom Altofts after Dwain Clark, James Keen and Joseph Kenzitt struck for the home side.

Maison Cleghorn scored a consolation goal for Howden Clough Reserves but they slipped to a 7-1 defeat away to Hampsthwaite United Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Old Batelians Reserves booked their place in the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Hodgson Cup semi-finals thanks to a 4-2 win away to Shire Academics Thirds.

Jak Murphy’s cross was volleyed home by Sam Chambers before Craig White latched onto Ashley Marsh’s pass to place the ball into the top corner and put Batelians 2-0 up.

Shire battled back to level at 2-2 early in the second half but Chambers challenged the goalkeeper to score his second goal and restore the lead before James Byrne produced a delicate chip to secure victory and Batley’s passage into the semi-finals.

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Idle on the 3G pitch at Goals Bradford in Division One.

Rangers took an early lead but Idle fought back to turn the game round before half-time as they were awarded two penalties, which were both converted by Jack Studwick.

Studwick went on to complete his hat-trick after the break as Idle secured all three points.

Norristhorpe lost further ground in the Division Three promotion race when they went down 3-1 at Lepton Highlanders, while Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 7-1 home defeat to Gildersome Spurs Reserves in Division Four.

Ben Bowman (hat-trick), Sam Innes (two), Lucas Scott and George Taylor were on target for Gildersome.

Norristhorpe Reserves are six points clear at the top of Division Five after Jack Brazer, Sam Everett and Luke Harrington scored in a 3-1 win over St Bedes Reserves, with Tom Boocock man-of-the-match.

West End Park lost further ground when they were beaten 4-1 at Rothwell Reserves, despite Jonny Asquith’s goal.