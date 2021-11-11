Manager pleased as Liversedge tough it out at Frickley

Liversedge manager Jonathan Rimmington.

Second half goals from Alfie Raw and Jack Stockdill earned a 2-0 success, leaving Sedge nine points clear at the top of the table after last weekend’s matches.

But it was hard work for the team to continue their winning ways in the worst conditions they have played in so far this season.

“Wind, weather, pitch - everything was tough,” said manager Rimmington.

“The first half was tough because we were playing against the wind. Second half we thought we might play a little bit better, but it was just one of those games.

“They got stuck in and made it difficult for us, but these lads just keep coming though little adversities.

“It wasn’t a flowing football performance. But I didn’t really think they were ever going to score, they didn’t put us under any sustained pressure. They hit the bar with a corner on the wind in the first half, but apart from that they didn’t really cut us open.

“They were workmanlike and they’ll take points, it’s a difficult place to come and play. I’m glad we’ve got it out of the way to be honest.

“The wind was horrendous for both teams.”

Rimmington is now looking ahead to a first round proper tie in the Buildbase FA Trophy when Liversedge host Basford United this Saturday and after making changes to his team for the trip to Frickley he intends to make more changes for the knockout tie

He added: “It keeps everybody fresh.

“I’m a bit disappointed Lewis (Whitham) can’t play because in training on Thursday he looked class and for 15 minutes when he came on you can tell the kid’s got something. He’s going to fit into this group really well.

“He’s a quality player and been top class in the discussions. He will be a massive success and a plus to our group,”