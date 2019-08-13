Marcelo Bielsa happy for Leeds United to have a run in Carabao Cup

Marcelo Bielsa believes it is “positive” for Leeds United to have a run in the cup competitions this season.

The Whites made it through to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 success at Salford City when Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich were all on target.

They will now face Stoke City at home in the second round, but the cup competitions will not get in the way of United’s main priority to get promotion this season according to the head coach.

Bielsa said: “For us it is very positive.

“All our players play and we have enough players to face all the commitments.

“And we have a group of young players who are looking for a space.”

On the performance against Salford when Leeds picked up from a slow start to show their extra class, Bielsa said: “We had a normal performance.

“We cannot say that we played bad or played well.

“We increased the tempo in the second half then we improved.

“We could have scored more, but at the same time we received more chances than we wanted to receive.”