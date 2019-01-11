Minnows West End Park produce brave effort in Hodgson Cup exit

West End Park produced a brave display before bowing out of the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Hodgson Cup after going down 4-2 at Drighlington Reserves last Saturday.

West End did well to keep the Drighlington goal tally down but Kieran Boulton, Charlie Leather, Andy Punter and Nat Chadwick were on target to see the home side through, despite Lyndon Wells and Nathan Williams replying for the Division Five minnows.

Dewsbury Rangers saw their five-match winning run come to an end as they were beaten 3-2 at Beeston Juniors OB in Division One.

Beeston controlled most of the game and an Anthony Staten hat-trick was enough to seal victory.

Littletown remain bottom of Division Two after an 8-0 defeat at home to Morley Town Reserves, who climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Tommy Hartley struck five goals for Morley, with Josh Goodwin bagging a brace and Dalton Pearson completing the tally.

Norristhorpe remain third in Division Three and keep ahead of the side’s immediately below them thanks to a 3-1 win over Prospect, whose consolation goal came from Jonathan Holmes.

Norristhorpe Reserves played their first game in a month as they were edged out 2-1 away to Calverley United Reserves in Division Four.

Norristhorpe man-of-the-match Luke Robinson cleared an early effort off the line, while they felt aggrieved to have a penalty claim waved away after Brad Wild appeared to be tripped in the area.

Norristhorpe took the lead early in the second half when Wild set up Liam Ramsden to break the deadlock.

Norristhorpe had further scoring chances but found the Calverley goalkeeper in fine form as he pulled off a number of good saves.

Norristhorpe were forced to use their only substitute after Ramsden limped off injured and Calverley got back into the game.

Long balls twice caught Norristhorpe out as Calverley turned the game with two goals in the space of five minutes to clinch victory.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves slipped to a 7-1 defeat at home to promotion chasing Middleton Park, who have two games in hand on the sides immediately above them.

It was a one sided affair with Rangers lying second-bottom and Middleton eased to victory thanks to a hat-trick from MoM Barnaby Foster and further goals by Amand Andrade, Geovanni Biaia and Ali Saho Kara

Batelians suffered only their second defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 to Old Centralians in Division Five.

Leading scorer Rob Bordman was again on target for Batelians but they missed a host of chances and Centralians scored twice and take the spoils.

Defeat leaves Batelians a points behind leaders Savile United, who dropped points for the first time this season when they were held to a 3-3 draw in by St Bedes Academy.

Karlis Turcins headed Bedes ahead and Spence made it 2-0 before Savile pulled a goal back.

Dougan volleyed home to make it 3-1 but Savile scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a draw, although Spence missed a glorious late chance to win it for the home side.