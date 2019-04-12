Mirfield Town book cup final spot as three-way title race goes down to wire

Mirfield Town are through to the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup final following a 3-0 victory over Wellington Westgate at Overthorpe Sports Club last Sunday.

Oliver Rounding, Michael Rounding and Gibril Bojang were the goal scorers and Mirfield will now meet Walkers Hounds in the final.

Linthwaite climbed to second place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after they hammered AFC Chickenley 9-3 last weekend.

The win sees Linthwaite move level on 29 points with both Walkers Hounds and Mirfield Town.

The title race will go down to the wire with Mirfield facing a trip to Wellington Westgate on Sunday before ending at home to bottom side Cock of the North on April 21.

Linthwaite — who trail Mirfield by just three goals — face Cock of the North this Sunday and end at home to Deighton WMC.

Walkers Hounds must hope the top two slip up in one of their remaining games as they have a far inferior goal difference to their rivals.

They face Clifton Rangers on Sunday and end meet Wellington Westgate on the final day.

Deighton WMC missed out on the chance to top the table losing 4-3 against Clifton Rangers despite goals from Gary Price, Adam Hill and Joel Pusey.

Championship winners Mount Pleasant kept up their good form after a brace from Mo Adam plus strikes from Ismail Loonat and Mo Omar saw them win 4-1 against Clifton Rangers Athletic, who replied through Keelan Town.

Birstall Cricket Club confirmed the runners-up spot with an emphatic 8-1 win at St Ignatius.

Johnny Beverley led the way with a hat-trick, with Sean Housecroft, Gary Foley, Daniel McDaid, Jack McDermott and Ashley Woods completing the scoring. Bunn Darboe netted the home side’s consolation.

Wire Works hit the day’s highest score, beating bottom side Clifton Rangers Reserves 10-1. Jordan McCafferty-Smith fired a hat-trick for Wire Works, and there were doubles from Ben Sykes, Nolan St Hilaire and Ben Rowland with Danny Aukland completing the rout.