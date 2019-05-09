Mirfield Town crowned Heavy Woollen Premier champions after dramatic final day of season

Mirfield Town won their first Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title on a dramatic final day of the season.

Town and Linthwaite went into last Sunday’s final matches level on 32 points but the Huddersfield side had a superior goal difference of nine compared to Mirfield.

Linthwaite — who had thrashed bottom side Cock of the North 14-1 in their penultimate league game — received a walkover from their final match against Deighton WMC as the title race took another twist.

It meant all eyes were on Mirfield, who knew they needed to win by 10 or more goals against Cock of the North to take the crown but they thrashed the basement boys 20-2 to spark jubilaint celebrations.

Kieran Corley led the way with five goals, Gibril Bojang bagged four, there was a hat-trick apiece from Ollie Smith and Reece Drake, a Micheal Rounding brace plus strikes from Anthony Owens, Callum Firth and Oliver Rounding.

Mike Kirwan netted for the visitors, who end the season pointless having lost all 16 matches.

Victory meant Mirfield completed a league and cup double having already clinched the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup with a 3-0 success over Wellington Westgate but they miss out of the chance of a treble having been beaten 5-1 by Linthwaite in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup semi-final the previous week.

Linthwaite will now face FC Walkers Hounds in the Brook Butler Cup final at Littletown’s Beck Lane on Sunday May 19 (kick off 11am).

Walkers Hounds defeated Wire Works 4-2 in the second semi last week.

Dewsbury Rangers signed off their Yorkshire Amateur League Division One season in style with a 7-0 win over Collingham Juniors.

Arista Llewellyn and Michael Hill hit a grace apioece, while there were goals from Gareth Smit, Rob Smith and Arran Wroe as Rangers finished sixth.

Division Five champions Savile United signed off with a 1-1 draw against Leeds Modernians Reserves.