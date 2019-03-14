Mirfield Town record emphatic win to close gap on Sunday Premier leaders

Mirfield Town moved to within two points of Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division leaders Deighton WMC last week after thrashing bottom side Cock of the North 13-2.

The title challengers have now both played 13 matches, with three remaining, but the resounding victory has helped boost Mirfield’s goal difference, which is now eight greater than Deighton’s.

Mirfield face Wellington Westgate in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-final at Overthorpe Park this Sunday and the sides then meet the following week in the league.

Deighton face two key away league games in the next fortnight as they visit Linthwaite this Sunday when they will be looking to extend their lead at the top before they travel to Clifton Rangers on Sunday week.

Cock of the North’s consolation goals against Town came from Ash Whitaker and Matt Parnell but they have now lost all 13 games and are guaranteed to finish bottom of the table.

Conor Beaumont (two) and Tom White netted for Linthwaite as they won 3-2 at AFC Chickenley, who replied through Tim Clarke and Michael Chadwick.

Linthwaite lie fourth but have a game in hand on the top two and know victory over Deighton on Sunday would keep alive their own hopes of winning the title

Walkers Hounds are third having also played a game fewer than the sides above them after they edged out Clifton Rangers 3-2.

Mount Pleasant moved five points clear at the top of the Championship after Raees Lorgat (brace), Adam Rawat, Akbar Dabharia, Mo Omar, Shuaib Patel and an own goal saw them win 7-1 against Battyeford, who replied through Jon McDonald.

Mount need just five points from their remaining four matches to clinch the Championship title and they entertain mid-table Overthorpe Sports this Sunday.

Martin Wagstaff (two) and Keelan Town scored as Clifton Rangers Athletic won 3-2 at home to Overthorpe Sports Club, who had Connor Lyons and Sean Hodgson on the scoresheet.